Milford Community Center Raising Money to Buy Building

MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Community Center says its home of eight years is now up for sale, but they hope to be its next owner.

Pastor Richie Portalatin and other community center members have started a GoFundMe to try and raise part of the $400,000 needed to purchase the building.

"It's getting people to help us to get this back. It's our biggest goal," Portalatin tells WBOC. "If I can get 10,000 people to give $2, it helps."

The non-profit Milford Community Center includes after school programs, arts and crafts, recreational sports teams and critical services such as food pantry and Code Purple Shelter. Portalatin says the landlord is a huge supporter, but believes his age is contributing to his decision to sell. If the center cannot afford the property, Portalatin says they'll try and find a short-term rental immediately.

"Where ever we go, whatever we do, we are going to make this work," he tells WBOC.

Many of the center's long term volunteers say staying in downtown Milford is important due to the services provided to the community.

"It's just a blessing to see people come in here," says Joan Travisano. "If you have no coat, you get a coat. If you have no shoes, you get shoes. Pastor Richie is the most giving man I've ever met."

The center is also applying for grants to hopefully purchase the building.

