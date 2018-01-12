Love Creek Students Win Awards for Fire Safety

LEWES, Del.- The Lewes Fire Department gave eighteen Love Creek Elementary schoolers a handful of prizes for their fire safety knowledge.

The winning students wrote essays or drew posters detailing fire prevention and fire safety. Fourth Grader Claire Lopez says she wrote about how matches and cigarettes could easily and accidentally cause a fire.

"You always need to make sure that you're safe," she tells WBOC. "And [I wrote] that don't make bad mistakes."

The top three finishers in each grade received a customized plaque, a personalized Lewes Fire Department drawstring bag and a toy dalmatian fire dog.

The awards come a few months after the Lewes Fire Department visited the school and showed students a fire safety video, took them around the fire trucks and taught them measures such as stop, drop and roll. Students at Shields Elementary School also received fire prevention awards on Friday.