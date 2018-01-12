Delaware Anti-Discrimination Regulations To Be Reviewed in January

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Education's anti-discrimination development team has agreed to review and possibly make changes to proposed regulations after thousands of people voiced their concerns during the public comment period.

The Department of Education says the team will meet Jan. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Del-One Conference Center on Delaware Technical Community College's Terry Campus in Dover. If major changes are made, the regulations will go through another month-long period of public comment.

Gov. John Carney's original memorandum suggested the regulations be in place by Dec. 15, and later Department of Education presentations stated they were aiming to have the regulations in effect by January.