Maryland Senate Overrides Governor's Veto for Paid Sick Leave

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A flurry of green and red lights lighting up next to Maryland senators' names today officially declaring the Paid Sick Leave bill - law.

A move that the Democrat-controlled Senate a veto made by Governor Larry Hogan last year in a vote 30 -17.



The move making some lawmakers like Republican Sen. Stephen Hershey, who voted to sustain the Governor's veto, unsurprised.

"When you're in the minority party, unfortunately, disappointment is a little too much and too often," Hershey said.

The law requires businesses, including those on the Eastern Shore, to give employees earned sick leave.



Companies with 15 employees or more are now required to give five days of that paid sick leave.

Sen. Hershey says it's law overstepping into private business.



"We think the sanctions of the bill are too punitive," Hershey said.



But for Hershey and other Eastern Shore lawmakers, like Democratic Sen. Jim Mathias, who voted for the override, there is some hope.

"I'm comfortable today with my vote, but I also worked with my chairman, and he has assured me that we're going to up an amendment bill and I'll be the the leader on that bill," Mathias said.

Mathias says he realizes the concerns with the law including the 30-day compliance period.



He says with his proposed amendment bill, he'll work to give businesses more time.



"We're going to the continue the conversation going forward," Mathias said.

It's a conversation Republican Sen. Addie Eckardt says she hopes ends in compromise.

"It's taken six to 10 years to get this far. Do we push something through or can we come to some agreement?" Eckardt said.