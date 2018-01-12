First Rabies Case of 2018 from Sussex County

DOVER, Del. -- The Delaware’s Division of Public Health says they've confirmed Friday a positive case of rabies in a raccoon that had bit someone earlier this week near Angola Crest II.

The DPH says the raccoon was found and taken into a lab to be tested for rabies today, which came back positive. The department says the raccoon entered the victim's home through a pet door. The victim has begun treatment for the bite and the animals in his or her home are also under quarantine due to potential exposure; but, DPH says all of those animals are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.

The department says they've performed tests for rabies on four animals, but this is the first positive case in the new year. Last year, DPH says they tested 143 animals but only 16 of those cases were confirmed rabies cases.

The DPH asks anyone in the Angola Crest II area who thinks they may have come into contact with a raccoon to immediately call their health care provider or the DPH Rabies Program at 302-744-4995.