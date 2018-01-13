Lewes Water Declared Safe to Drink

LEWES, Del.- The City of Lewes has received lab reports declaring their water safe to drink, meaning residents no longer need to boil their water before using it.

The pre-cautionary drinking water warning was issued Friday afternoon after a water main break. According to the Lewes Board of Public Works, the drop in pressure that occurred during the water main break on Savannah Road had the potential of allowing contamination into the system. Due to that, the city's notice suggested people may boil water for one minute before drinking, brushing teeth, preparing food, or washing dishes.

Water samples from the city system were sent to a lab to be tested after the break. Saturday morning, those results came in clear.

For questions or more information, contact the Lewes Board of Public Works.