Family and Friends of Tom Draper Clean Up Slaughter Beach Road in his Honor

The clean up was one of three "Adopt-a-Highway" events that will be held each year now that two miles of Slaughter Beach Road have been adopted in Mr. Draper's honor.

"We love him and we miss him," said Johnny Hopkins, the Vice President of Loblolly LLC, a division of Draper Holdings. "But I know with friends and family out here on a brisk day and a walk, he's smiling right now knowing we're all out here in his memory."

Much of Mr. Draper's extended family attended the clean up, including his son Hank. He said the large turn out meant a lot to their family.



"[These] people thought a lot about my dad and it shows," he told WBOC. "When they come out here and do something like this and pitch in and help out, it feels good."



For a little over an hour and a half, volunteers picked up litter on the highway. One of the participants, Rep. Harvey Kenton, said he and his colleagues in the legislative assembly have asked DelDOT to look at the road's shoulders, which many pedestrians and bicyclists use as they head to Slaughter Beach.



"It's deteriorated and it's in terrible condition," Kenton said. "I know money is tight but the loss of a life...you can't put a price on that."