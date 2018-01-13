Police Officer Arrested for Driving Under Influence - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Officer Arrested for Driving Under Influence

Posted: Jan 13, 2018 4:19 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del - A Dover police officer has been charged with DUI and other related offenses for an incident that occurred on Thursday. 

At around 4:10PM, officers responded to the parking lot of McGlynn’s located at 800 North DuPont Highway for a hit and run accident.  Dover police say a witnes then provided the investigating officer with a Delaware registration number.  The investigating officer ran a computer check on the registration and it came back to a vehicle owned by Keith Boris, a one-year officer with the City of Dover Police Department.  According to Dover police, over the period of three hours, several attempts were made to locate and contact Boris without success.

Around 6:54PM, officers responded to Transportation Circle and South Bay Road for a report of someone passed out in the driver seat of the car.  Dover police say observed it not move for several light cycles and attempted to get the drivers attention.  The car began to slowly move forward toward the intersection, when the driver was removed and taken was able to safely park the vehicle until officers arrived, according to Dover police.  Police learned that Boris had his young child in the car, having picked her up from a daycare shortly after leaving McGlynn’s.  The child was unharmed and custody was given to the mother.

The Dover Police Department conducted a DUI investigation after the incident, collecting evidence, gathering further details into the incident, and notifying the Delaware Deputy Attorney General’s Office of Kent County.  Police say Keith Boris turned himself in to the Dover Police Department and was charged with driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child, and inattentive driving.

Keith Boris was released on unsecured bond after being arraigned, according to police, and is currently on administrative leave without pay, pending the conclusion of the internal investigation by the Dover Police Department Internal Affairs.  

