Serious Sussex County Crash Prompts Investigation

ELLENDALE, Del - Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened on Beach Highway in Ellendale.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of Friday, January 12. According to police, a 21 year old man was driving fast as he approached a curve before sliding off the roadway. The driver hit a utility pole and flipped his car several times. He was then ejected from his car.

He was taken to Beebee Medical Center before being transferred to Christiana Hospital where he remains in critical condition. Alcohol and speeding are considered factors in the crash.