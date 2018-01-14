Casting Call Held in Fruitland for "Black Diary"

FRUITLAND, M.d--Aspiring actors right here on Delmarva had the opportunity to audition for a film called "Black Diary."

A casting call was held at the Diamond Lounge in Fruitland as people showed off their acting abilities.

Movie producers say they're looking for Delmarva's next best talent.

7-year-old Maliyah Kellan auditioned for a role in the play. Kellan believes she has a pretty great chance in landing a role.

"When I got up there, they liked my singing, they liked everything about me, and so, I did my script and I was happy," says Kellan.

The movie is based on the life of executive producer and writer, Brenda Hampton.

Black Diary is about a young girl growing up, who uses her diary to escape the tragedies of her childhood.

Movie producers say they fell in love with the people here on the eastern shore, which is why they chose to shoot it here.

"They bring a lot of energy, a lot of motivation to a project and you can county on them," says Oasis, director of "Black Diary."

The films producers and directors say "Black Diary" will be coming to the theaters and Netflix.

They hope to finish production by 2019.





