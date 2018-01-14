Ocean City Hosts Watermen Convention

OCEAN CITY, Md.- For more than 40 years, fishermen and environmentalists have joined forces at the East Coast Commercial Fisherman's Aquaculture Trade Expo.

The trade expo is an opportunity for watermen to buy the latest fishing and boating technology. But event attendees do more than just shop: they exchange ideas on how to preserve and protect the Chesapeake Bay.

"One of our main concerns is the quality of the water, the quality of our water determines how well how seafood industry grows and thrives," says Robert T. Brown, president of the Maryland Watermen's Association.

To make sure the seafood industry continues to thrive, Brown spoke against offshore drilling.

"I'm very fearful of it, you have a spill and it could be very devastating, not only to the seafood industry itself, but we're right here in Ocean City at the beaches," says Brown.

Supporters of offshore drilling have been met with opposition from several governors including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Delaware Gov. John Carney.

But local fishermen like Bobby Whapals say offshore drilling could be an asset to the economy.

"I think it should be done," he said. "Safeguards should be taken when we do that, but if it helps with more jobs and cheaper fuel prices- I think it helps put everything in line."

Watermen had different viewpoints, but one thing they did agree on was protecting the bay.