Ex-Death Row Inmate Pleads Not Guilty in Sex Trafficking Case

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A former death row inmate from Delaware who was later exonerated has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges in Hawaii.

Isaiah Otis Wilmont McCoy entered the plea in federal court. He's facing similar charges on the local level in Honolulu.



McCoy was arrested Jan. 3 before being indicted federally Jan. 4. Authorities claim he forced a woman into prostitution among other charges, according to the report. He remains in jail.



Federal authorities said McCoy denies the sex trafficking charges to investigators.



In 2010, McCoy was convicted of shooting a Salisbury, Maryland man in Dover and was initially sentenced to death. He spent nearly seven years in prison before being found not guilty during a second trial and then freed.