Police Search for Ellendale Burglary Suspect

ELLENDALE, Del. - Police are seeking the public's help to find and identify a suspect involved with a burglary in Ellendale.

According to Delaware State Police and the Ellendale Police Department around 11:04 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, the suspect entered the Delaware Solid Waste Authority on S. Old State Road.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect can contact the Ellendale Police Department at (302) 422-3584 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Tip-3333. All information received will remain confidential.