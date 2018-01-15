Dover Police Department Provides Citizens With Online Crime Map

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- The Dover Police Department is providing citizens a new tool to see what crimes are occurring in their neighborhoods.



The department has recently revamped a crime map on its website that displays crime data across the city in an easy-to-use format.



The department partnered with a company called crimemapping.com to produce the map.



Users can adjust the map to display crimes over the last day, week or month. Dollar-sign icons indicate larcenies, clenched fists indicate assaults and a martini glass indicates a report of public drunkenness.



The site incorporates reports from the Dover Police Department and Delaware State Police.



Police say the map makes it easier for the community to stay informed about crime trends and stay on alert.

Users can sign up for neighborhood watch reports that automatically email a breakdown of recent crime activity, and submit an anonymous tip about a crime directly to their law enforcement agency.