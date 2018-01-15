Troopers Ask for Help to Find Delaware Sex Offender

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are seeking the public's help to find a wanted sex offender.

The Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit is currently looking for Derrick J. Rice, 32 of Lewes, Del. According to the officers' description, Rice is 5-foot-9, 130 lbs., with red hair and blue eyes.

Police say he is wanted for failing to re-register as a sex offender and his last known whereabouts were reported in the Lewes area.

In December 2017, Rice was arrested as a suspect after allegedly stealing packages off of front porches in Lewes.

Troopers ask if anyone knows the location of Rice to call Delaware State Police at (302) 741-8082 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.