Winter Turkey Hunting Season Begins Thursday

ANNAPOPLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland hunters who did not get their fill on turkey in the fall season will get another opportunity to bag a bird.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says a three-day winter turkey hunting season will begin Thursday and conclude on Saturday.

The state began offering a winter turkey season in 2015.

Wildlife officials say wild turkey populations are at all-time highs in many areas.

Hunting hours run from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. The department is reminding hunters that it is illegal to hunt turkeys with the aid of bait.