Family Without Propane as Temperatures Drop

SEAFORD, Del.- A Sussex County woman says her family has been left in the cold-- literally.

Donna Niser says she is a customer of Peninsula Oil and Propane, and is currently sitting with an empty tank. She says late last week she called for a delivery.

"When I spoke to that person, they said the soonest they could get a delivery out was the 17th," she says. "I explained to them we had no propane, we had no heat, we had no way to cook. I have five grandchildren--ages 8 years old to 17--and it was freezing."

Niser says Catholic Charities pays for her propane, and the organization told her it had received hundreds of calls from other customers in the same situation with the company.

"They never contacted me back. They never came," she says. "If I wouldn't have made that phone call, I would have never been put on the schedule."

Niser says Catholic Charities told her that the money for her propane had been already deposited by Peninsula Oil and Propane, and as such, all she could do was wait.

WBOC reached out to the company multiple times via email, phone and Facebook, but did not get a response. Many customers expressed similar frustrations on the social media platform.

"Two weeks and no trash service! Multiple calls and none returned," writes Scott Harris. "I get the snow backed things up but [...] most of the neighborhood has had their cans out literally for weeks and no pickup."

The most recent post on Peninsula Oil and Propane's Facebook page is dated Jan. 11, in which the company asks customers to be patient.

"We are currently making 200-250 deliveries per day. We are at full staff both in the field and in the office. We are currently operating our heating service and delivery departments 7 days a week," the post reads.

On the Facebook page, the company says it is working as quickly as possible to return messages.