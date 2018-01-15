Clean Water Surcharge Proposed in Delaware

Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.More
Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.
The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.
Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.
