DSU Hosts Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.

DOVER, Del. --- Delaware State University in Dover on Monday held its annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his contributions to the civil rights movement in the United States.

The ceremony featured a number of speakers, including Phylis Slade Martin, who encouraged attendees to get involved by helping people in their communities and taking action, no matter how small, to make a difference.

Among the easiest ways to honor King's work and advocate for change, Slade Martin said, was to vote.

"Voting is essential because that was a hard fought battle, for everyone to get the right to vote. We have a right and a responsibility to vote if we want to see certain changes, if we want to see certain things happen," she said.

The ceremony also included performances by the Sankofa African Dancers and Amillion The Poet.