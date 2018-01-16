Police Arrest Three, Searching for One, in Greensboro Burglary

GREENSBORO, Md.- Three people were arrested Monday for a burglary in Caroline County, authorities said late Monday.

According to Maryland State Police, troopers responded to a report of a burglary in the 13,000 block of Greensboro Road in Greensboro at around 6:45 p.m. Police said about $3,000 was stolen from the home.

During the course of the investigation, police said they identified four suspects. Brittney Rena Wilson, 29 of Hurlock, John Henry Dawson, 28 of Greensboro, and Bryant Tron Thomas, 26 of Cambridge were all taken into custody. A seach of Thomas revealed marijuana less than 10 grams, police said. There was also heroin found in the car's glove compartment, police said.

A fourth suspect fled. Police said that suspect would be charged at a later date.