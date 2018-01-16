Police: 3 Women Lured, Assaulted and Robbed Delaware Woman

CLAYTON, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Delaware State Police say a woman was lured to a Clayton area convenience store and assaulted and robbed by three women known to her.



Police said that 28-year-old Jessica Elvey, of Kenton, contacted the victim on Thursday, asking to borrow money and cigarettes and the two agreed to meet that evening at the Blackiston Store, located at 3444 Blackiston Road.



Police say Elvey and 26-year-old Chelsea Roundtree and 24-year-old Chasity Roundtree, both of Dover, approached the victim in her car, demanded money and then entered the car and began assaulting her. Police say the victim's purse was taken, and the suspects fled in one vehicle.



The victim sustained bruises to her head and face but refused medical treatment on the scene. Her 4-year-old daughter who was in the car wasn't injured.



Warrants are on file for all three women, who remain at large. When arrested they will be charged with one count each of second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Elvey or the Roundtree sisters is asked to contact Trooper E. Ramirez at Troop 9 by calling 302-378-5749 or by calling 911.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com