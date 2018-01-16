Laurel Man Arrested for 5th Offense DUI

LAUREL, Del.- A Laurel man is behind bars following his arrest Sunday for driving under the influence of alcohol for the fifth time.

Delaware State Police said the incident happened just after 12 p.m. Police said a tooper was traveling westbound on South Pine Ridge Drive when a 1997 Dodge pickup truck emerged from Chelsea Lane and pulled directly into the path of the trooper’s vehicle.

A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the operator, identified as 39-year-old Sean Michael Dunston of Laurel.

An odor of alcohol was detected and a DUI investigation ensued, according to police. A computer check revealed that Dunston had four previous DUI convictions, making this his fifth offense.

Dunston was subsequently arrested and transported back to Troop 5 where he was charged with fifth offense driving under the influence of alcohol (felony). He was arraigned out of Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute on $6,000 cash only bond.