Three Charged in Salisbury Convenience Store Holdup

SALISBURY, Md.- Three men are facing armed robbery and related charges in connection with last week's holdup of the Vintage Beer and Wine store located at 610 Snow Hill Road in Salisbury.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9. According to investigators, two male suspects - one of whom was armed with a long gun - entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene.

Following the robbery, deputies and allied agencies canvassed the area on foot and utilizing a K-9 from the Salisbury Police Department.

On the evening of Jan. 14, the Sheriff's Office assisted Salisbury police with a separate robbery investigation. During the course of this investigation, three robbery suspects were identified as 31-year-old Brandon Le Shaun Fontaine, 26-year-old Diamond Cleon Chaney, and 26-year-old Felix Villegas, all of Salisbury.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office, Salisbury police and Maryland State Police conducted an investigation which resulted in Fontaine, Villegas and Chaney being arrested for the Vintage Beer and Wine robbery.

In addition to armed robbery, the three suspects were also charged with robbery, first- and second-degree assault, two counts of theft and firearm-related charges. All three suspects were turned over to the custody of the Wicomico County Detention Center.