Salisbury Zoo to Host Welcome Party for New Andean Bear

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Zoo will be hosting a welcome party Saturday afternoon for Pinocchio, the zoo's new bear from Ecuador.

The event will take place from 1-2 p.m. at the zoo's Andean bear exhibit. The public is invited to join city officials, zoo staff and the Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships to learn about Andean bears and see Pinocchio for the first time in his new exhibit.

The zoo keepers will be on hand to talk about their journey to Ecuador, bear enrichment and their experiences with Pinocchio. The winners of the Hertrich Andean Bear coloring contest will also be announced at the event. Special Andean Bear cupcakes will be given out while they last.

Editor's note: Tune in to WBOC at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 for a special documentary about Pinocchio's journey from Ecuador to Delmarva.