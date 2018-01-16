Talbot County House Fire Causes $120,000 in Damage

WYE MILLS, Md.- The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a Talbot County house fire that left one person injured Sunday night.

According to officials, all occupants were inside the home on Old Wye Mills Road when the fire broke out around 6 p.m.

The fire started in a bedroom, officials said.

Everyone inside was able to escape. One person sustained a superficial burn injury and was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton.

Thirty-five firefighters battled the one-alarm blaze. Officials estimate that it caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the structure and another $100,000 in damage to its contents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.