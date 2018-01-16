Update: One Suspect Arrested After Frederica Home Invasion

FREDERICA, Del. - Delaware State Police have identified and arrested a Frederica man involved with a home invasion investigation.

The preliminary investigation determined two suspects entered a home on Barefoot Lane and attacked a 31-year-old man before taking three firearms, several boxes of ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash.

While on patrol on Mon., January 15, troopers observed a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign on Jackson St. During the traffic stop, the officer discovered drug paraphernalia inside of 37-year-old Eric Huffstutler's vehicle. A subsequent search revealed a black duffel bag containing 4 boxes of 9mm, 1 box of .45, and 2 boxes of .223 ammunition. According to police, Huffstutler is a person prohibited and was arrested and taken to Troop 3.

A search warrant was obtained for a home in the 100 block of Jackson Street, in Frederica, Del. During the search, members of the Delaware State Police SORT team, Troop 3 Governors Task Force, Kent County Drug Unit and the Criminal Investigative Unit found numerous rounds of ammunition along with two of the victim’s firearms.

Huffstutler was charged with home invasion, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, three counts of firearm theft, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree conspiracy and terroristic threatening. He was arraigned out of Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $84,500 cash only bond.

This incident continues to remain under investigation for the second suspect that was involved. If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, they are asked to please contact Detective B. Beck, Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit at (302) 698-8527.