Delaware Governor Nominates New Labor Secretary

DOVER, Del.- Gov. John Carney has nominated an economic development and tourism official to serve as the next Secretary of the Delaware Department of Labor.



Carney's office announced Cerron Cade's nomination Tuesday.



Cade currently serves as director of the Delaware Division of Small Business, Development, and Tourism. His nomination must be approved by the state Senate.

As labor secretary, Cade would lead a 420-employee department that oversees workforce development and training programs, unemployment insurance programs, labor law enforcement and economic forecasting.

“Cerron has a proven ability to lead, and the knowledge and experience necessary to take on this important role,” Carney said. “The Department of Labor’s work connecting Delawareans with relevant job training and workforce development programs has never been more important. Cerron understands the needs of Delaware businesses from his time at the Small Business Division and, before that, at the Delaware Economic Development Office. I’m confident that Cerron’s experience will serve Delaware and Delaware workers well. I look forward to the Delaware Senate considering his nomination.”



Cade would replace Patrice Gilliam-Johnson, a holdover from former Gov. Jack Markell's administration who went for about a year without being renominated or replaced. Carney has cited concern that she wouldn't win Senate confirmation.



Gilliam-Johnson will join Delaware State University as dean of graduate, adult and continuing studies in February.