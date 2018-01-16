Maryland Democrats Outline Response to Federal Tax Overhaul - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Democrats Outline Response to Federal Tax Overhaul

Posted: Jan 16, 2018 2:33 PM Updated:
Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch, a Democrat, and other Maryland Democrats on Tuesday outlined proposals to address state tax increases that lawmakers say will be triggered by last month’s federal tax overhaul. (Photo: AP) Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch, a Democrat, and other Maryland Democrats on Tuesday outlined proposals to address state tax increases that lawmakers say will be triggered by last month’s federal tax overhaul. (Photo: AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland Democrats who control the General Assembly outlined plans on Tuesday to respond to the GOP federal tax overhaul.

Leading lawmakers emphasized that they are making it a priority this session to return hundreds of millions of dollars in state tax increases that they say are triggered by the federal law approved last month. While lawmakers are still working to understand the full ramifications of the federal law and its impact on the state, House Speaker Michael Busch, a Democrat, said the federal tax measure "takes away $680 million in exemptions for Marylanders."

"This is our priority this year," he said, with other leading Maryland Democrats standing by him at a news conference. "We want to get to work early."

Sen. Edward Kasemeyer, a Baltimore County Democrat who chairs the Senate budget committee, said one measure would make it clear that Maryland residents could still claim personal exemptions at the state level that are believed to be lost under the federal law.

"It's just maintaining what Marylanders currently can do on their tax forms," Kasemeyer said.

Sen. James Rosapepe, a Democrat who represents parts of Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties, said the bill is needed to avoid a billion-dollar tax increase in the state.

Del. Anne Kaiser, a Montgomery County Democrat who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, said the plan will create new charitable deductions.

"By the federal government eliminating exemptions and deductions, everyone's income is calculated to be higher, which means higher federal and state taxes, but our plan will save everyday Marylanders thousands of dollars and untie this great state from irresponsible federal tax policies," Kaiser said.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, a Democrat, said about 360,000 Maryland residents "are going to be adversely affected by this bill." He also said Maryland will watch what states such as New York, California and New Jersey, which also are hard hit by the new law, are doing in response.

"We're going to work in concert with them, but also if all is not fully resolved by the end of the session we're going to join them with our attorney general and their attorneys general in filing suit against the federal government for what is unfair to the state of Maryland," Miller said.

Part of the plan would help pay for some of the lost tax revenue in the state by ending a tie between Maryland's estate tax and the federal government's estate tax. The federal exemption is set to double to about $11 million next year. Several years ago, Maryland tied the state's estate tax to the federal government, but Democrats say the ballooning of the federal exemption makes it unaffordable for the state to continue doing that. The bill would freeze the exemption at $5 million in Maryland.

"We cannot afford this revenue loss," said Del. James Tarlau, a Prince George's County Democrat, who added the bill would save about $60 million a year. "We are going to need this revenue for schools, for mass transportation and for tax relief for our most vulnerable residents who are hurt by the adverse effects of the Republican tax plan."

Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, also has pledged to submit tax-cut legislation to compensate after the federal measure eliminated the personal exemption.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Mar 16, 2018 7:44 AM2018-03-16 11:44:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:44:31 GMT
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices