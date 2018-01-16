Dagsboro Man Gets 90-year Sentence in Rape, Attempted Murder Case

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del - A Dagsboro man has been sentenced to a total of 90 years in prison for crimes - including rape and attempted murder - that he committed against several women.

The Delaware Department of Justice said that a Superior Court judge on Friday sentenced Temourise Taylor to 60 years behind bars for attempted first-degree murder, 25 years for second-degree rape and five years strangulation, crimes which he pleaded guilty to in November.

Should he be released, Taylor received home confinement followed by probation with GPS monitoring for the first-degree unlawful Imprisonment and terroristic threatening charges. While in prison he will have to complete sex offender treatment and anger management counseling, and is now a Tier 3 sex offender, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said Taylor, a serial rapist, would get women into his car, drive them to a secluded location, then rape them while threatening to kill them and/or physically beating them. Authorities said that in the summer of 2015, Taylor punched and strangled a woman who tried to resist his attack. Investigators said that during the summer of 2016 Taylor raped two women, physically beating one and threatening another by saying that he had a knife.

In , Taylor stabbed his final victim after she resisted his attempt to rape her, according to investigators.