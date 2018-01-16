Owner and Others Plead Guilty to Friendly Food Store Fire

SALISBURY, Md. -- The owner as well as two other people pleaded guilty Tuesday to arson after a small fire at the Friendly Food Store in June.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said court proceedings concluded today and all three suspects involved in the June fire reached plea agreements in the Wicomico County Circuit Court. Mohammad Adeel, 39 and owner of the store, pleaded guilty to second degree arson and faces a sentence of 15 years in prison. Timothy E. DeMent, 42, also pleaded guilty to those charges and received the same sentence. Mayank R. Kothari, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson in the second degree and received the same sentence as both Adeel and DeMent. All three suspects will serve three years of supervised probation after release.

The fire happened on June 16, 2017, when someone walking by called in the fire at around 12:32 a.m. According to the Fire Marshal, officials found a small, smoldering fire inside the Friendly Food Store. About 17 Salisbury Fire Department firefighters responded to the fire, which took 10 minutes to extinguish. The report also found that the fire caused about $600 in damages to the building.