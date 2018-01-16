Seaford Industrial Plant Sold to Railroad Company

SEAFORD, Del.- An industrial plant in Seaford has been sold to a railroad company.

SVN-Miller Commercial Real Estate announced the sale of the former BASF Polymer Plant on Industrial Boulevard to Carload Express, a regional short line railroad and transportation company.

Carload Express recently assumed control of the Norfolk Southern rail lines on the majority of Delmarva.

The company plans to use the 37,000 square foot building and 6.63 acres of adjacent land as an intermodal rail and truck facility as well as a storage and distribution center.