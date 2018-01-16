Two Charged in Dover Drug Investigation

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department say stwo people have been arrested in connection with a drug investigation at the Dover Downs Hotel.

Police say investigators with the department's Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit arrested Russel Thomas, 28, and Kimberly Havelow, 28, outside of their hotel room at the Dover Downs. Police searched their room where they said they found 351 bags of fentanyl (2.457 grams), 2,158 bags of heroin (15.016 grams), 4.2 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of marijuana, and a loaded .22-caliber handgun. Havelow was also found in possession of 45 bags of heroin, according to police.

Thomas was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $106,900 bond on the following charges: Possession of a Firearm During Commission of Felony, Possession of Heroin (Tier 5 Qty), Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin (Tier 4 Qty), Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited (2x), Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (Tier 2), Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, and Resisting Arrest.

Havelow was released on unsecured bond on the following charges: Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.