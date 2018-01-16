Delaware Senate Passes Bail Reform Bill

DOVER, Del. --- A bill intended to steer Delaware courts away from cash bail was passed in the state Senate on Tuesday, sending the legislation to Gov. John Carney's desk for his signature.

The legislation requires "courts to consider risk by using empirically-based tools to determine whether a defendant is likely to stay out of trouble and come to court, and use that information to make individualized 'assignments' of conditions of release." The legislation was passed in the House last year.

Supporters say cash bail is unfair to poor people who cannot afford to pay bail and it contributes to overcrowding in prisons.

Opponents argued the legislation would allow dangerous criminals to return to the street and threatened the bail bond industry.

Carney spokesman Jonathan Starkey said the governor will sign the bill.