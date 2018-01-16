U.S. Offshore Drilling Proposal Angers Some from Eastern Shore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Packed inside a room at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, filled with signs of protest, people from across the Eastern Shore were voicing concerns.

The Trump Administration, organized by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management or BOEM, held a public meeting on Tuesday asking for feedback on potential offshore drilling sites across 26 U.S. geographical coasts including those close to the Eastern Shore.

Feedback that recreational fisher,Tony Friedrich from Kent Narrows, says he hopes will stop any offshore drilling from happening at all.

"This would hurt not only me personally but it would limit clammers and crabbers ability to get fresh seafood," Friedrich said.

And according to Matt Heim of the Assateague Coastal Trust, offshore drilling could hurt the economy with the project taking place just 3 miles off the coast.

"We're also concerned about the prospect of there being drilling off our coast and how that would impact tourism," Heim said.

And as the rally came to an end, people headed downstairs to BOEM typing out those concerns through computers.

That's music to BOEM's Chief Environmental Officer Bill Brown's, ears.

"It's our job to make sure we hear what they're worried about," Brown said.

It's a job initiated by Trump and his executive order to renew a five-year oil and gas program including all U.S. shores.

It's something Brown says he and his agency will have to do eventually at as minimal a cost to the environment as possible.

"We make sure the environment is not harmed and that can be by excluding some areas or if there's some areas included to make sure the job is done right," Brown said.

BOEM is headed to Richmond, Virginia next and is then headed for Dover, Delaware on Thursday.