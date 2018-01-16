Baltimore Man Found Guilty in Assaulting Ocean City Police Officer

SNOW HILL, Md.- A Baltimore man was found guilty Tuesday of assaulting an Ocean City Police Department officer in June of 2017.

According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Worcester County, Jordan James Kuzma, 19 of Baltimore, was found guilty of second degree assault and possession of a weapon with the intent to injure, as well as other charges, against Detective Sgt. Frank Wrench after a trial at the Worcester County Circuit Court. The jury deliberated for 11 minutes before returning a guilty verdict on every one of his charges.

According to the State's Attorney, testimony revealed that Wrench responded to Third Street and Baltimore Avenue in Ocean City on June 18, 2016, around midnight when a group of young men started to run from the area. It was at the time that -- according to the State's Attorney Office -- he saw Kuzma leaning against a Jeep Wrangler and holding a large, black, spring-assisted knife with the blade out.

The trial revealed that Wrench then drew his department-issued handgun, identified himself and asked Kuzma to "drop the knife and get on the ground," multiple times. Wrench then approached Kuzma, who still had the knife in his hand, and according to the report, came within a few feet of each before Kuzma dropped the knife but continued to advance towards the officer. Wrench was eventually able to physically grab Kuzma and take him into custody.

The State's Attorney's Office says Kuzma was combative with officers the entire time he was arrested and re-positioned his handcuffs so that they were instead in front of himself while he was being taken to the police department. The report also said Kuzma threatened to spit on all of the officers' faces.

A sentencing date has not yet been set for Kuzma.