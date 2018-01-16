One Injured After Crash Involving Worcester County School Bus

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Maryland State Police said one person was injured Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus carrying students from Snow Hill Elementary and Snow Hill Middle schools.

According to police, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on US Route 113, just south of Porters Crossing Road. Police said Steven Zelechowski, 24 of Stockton, failed to slow down and hit the back of a car driven by 33-year-old Mia Zappacosta Byrd of Newark. Byrd's car was stopped behind a Worcester County School bus that was dropping off a student. Police said the impact of Zelechowski's car hitting Byrd's forced her car into the rear of the school bus.

Police said Byrd was injured and taken to Atlantic General Hospital. None of the other drivers were injured, nor were any of the seven students on board. Zelechowski was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision as well as for failing to stop for a school bus operating with its flashing red lights.

Members from the Worcester County Board of Education were on scene to help the students as well as emergency personnel.