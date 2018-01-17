Mother, Son Arrested for Trying to Smuggle Drugs into SCI

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Investigators say they have arrested a mother and son for trying to mail narcotics into Sussex Correctional Institution.

According to the Delaware Department of Correction, investigators arrested Angel Osborne, 43, of Hurlock, Maryland, for sending drugs to her son, Patrick Osborne, who is an inmate serving time at SCI on unrelated charges.

The DOC says officials had learned Angel Osborne would be sending the drugs through the United States Postal Service to the prison in late December and was able to intercept the narcotics before they reached any of the inmates.

The Hurlock Police Department arrested Angel Osborne and extradited her to Delaware, where she was charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance as well as promoting prison contraband, among other charges. She was committed to the Department of Correction in lieu of $13,000 cash bail.

Patrick Osborne was charged with criminal solicitation and promoting prison contraband, as well as other charges, and received an $8,000 cash bond on his new charges, according to the DOC.