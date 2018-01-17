ACLU Sues Delaware Over Education Funding

According to the lawsuit, the state is failing students from low income families, students with disabilities and students who are English language learners, and people like Laura Hernandez agree.

"I do know the education system is failing in offering that opportunity to kids who speak a second language it's not only Spanish it's other languages as well. I know there are a lot of great teachers that help out a little bit more than they need to, more than their job description, but that doesn't help at all," said Hernandez.

Test scores for these disadvantaged students are far below state standards set by the Delaware Department of Education . The scores demonstrate , by the state’s own measures , the failure to adequately educate these students .

Data that worries Uralia Tomas, a mother of two and first-generation Guatemalan who says she truly understands the value of proper education.

"Education is very important so kids can have a good job, and now they need a high school diploma even to work at McDonalds so it's important for them to finish high school and go to college," said Tomas.

WBOC reached out to The Delaware Department of Education who tell us they have not seen any complaints from the two groups, and are committed to helping all students succeed.

We also reached out to two of Delaware's School Districts who said they had not yet seen the lawsuit and for that reason did not have any comment.