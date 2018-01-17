Fire Causes $300,000 in Damage to Mardela Springs Poultry House

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md.- The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a poultry house fire in Mardela Springs Tuesday.

It was discovered by a passerby around 3:45 p.m. on East Hurleys Neck Road, officials said.

Firefighters from the Mardela Springs Fire Department controlled the fire in 35 minutes, but it caused an estimated $300,000 in structure damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.