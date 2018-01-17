Cause Determined for Two Sussex County Fires

SLAUGHTER BEACH and LEWES, Del.- Authorities have determined the origin and cause of two recent fires that damaged several homes and adjacent structures in Sussex County, Delaware.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the first incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Dec. 25 in the 300 block of Bay Avenue in Slaughter Beach. The fire destroyed two homes and damaged two other homes and three garages.

State fire investigators have determined the fire started when embers from a

charcoal smoker ignited outside ground cover and spread into the structures.

Total damages caused by this incident are estimated at $505,000.

The second fire occurred at around 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at a home located in the 22000 block of Preserve Drive in the Villages of Red Mill Pond near Lewes. Investigators said this fire severely damaged one home and caused other damages to five surrounding homes.

State fire investigators determined the fire started on a porch and was caused by a malfunction in an electrical strip cord that had several appliances plugged into it. Total damages caused by this incident are estimated at $400,000.