Salisbury Regional Airport Looks to Build Hanger to Protect Equipment

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Regional Airport is looking to build a hanger to house its snow removal equipment.

It's equipment that airport officials said is vital to keeping the runways clear.

Currently, the airport doesn't have any place to store its snow removal equipment.

Airport Manager Dawn Veatch tells WBOC that having these machines outside at all times has impacted the airport immensely.

"In the wintertime though, it gets cold-soaked so it's sitting outside as it is right now and a snow storm that just left Cambridge is on its way here and it's sitting outside because we don't have any space to put it in doors," Veatch said.

Airport Maintenance Manager Ed Jackson said that one of the airport's trucks could barely start during our last snowstorm.

Jackson said such machinery is simply meant to be kept inside.

Veatch said the airport hopes to have a new hanger built for the equipment by next winter.