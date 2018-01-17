Snow Makes for Messy But Manageable Morning Commute in Kent County

DOVER, Del.- Drivers in Kent County, Delaware and other parts of northern Delmarva found a messy but manageable commute on Wednesday morning as snow fell in the area, without sticking to many roadways and paths.

The snowfall picked up just before 6 a.m. in Dover as temperatures fell, causing rainfall to transition to snow as motorists took to the roads in the morning.

For many drivers like Kay Wilson, the winter weather was unwelcome, especially after last week's snow storm.

"I'm over it. I hate it. I'm ready for summer. I'm ready for some spring weather," she said.

Cameron Blackstock of Smyrna said driving around Dover wasn't especially difficult, but the snow did complicate travel in some areas due to slippery conditions.

"It's not hard to see but I'm just hoping it doesn't pick up because I got a long trip ahead of me."

The Delaware Department of Transportation had plow trucks stationed around some major roadways in Delaware before dawn, in anticipation of the storm.