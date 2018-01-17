Four Dead Dogs Found After Felton House Fire

FELTON, Del.- Four dogs are dead after an accidental house fire in Kent County.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office said the incident happened just before noon Wednesday, Jan. 7 at home in the unit block of Skinner Lane just south of Felton.

According to officials, the fire was reported by a neighbor. By the time the Felton Community Fire Co., the Harrington Fire Co. and the Kent County EMS arrived on the scene they found smoke coming out of the home.

No one was home at the time and the fire was placed under control at around 12:20 p.m. Four dogs were found dead inside the home. There were no other reported injuries.

Deputy State Fire Marshals investigated and determined the fire started in a bedroom and was caused an electric space heater, which ignited combustible materials.

The Red Cross of Delmarva is assisting the homeowners and damages are estimated at $35,000.