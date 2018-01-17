Wicomico County School Year Changes

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- As a result of the five days Wicomico County Public Schools were closed following the early January snow storm, the school board is making adjustments to the 2017-2018 school year calendar.

The Board approved three potential makeup days at the end of the school year June 13, 14 and June 15; these are all early dismissal days. The Board also issued June 8, 11 and 12 as full school days rather than early dismissal days.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Donna C. Hanlin, with the support of the Board of Education, is requesting a waiver for the other two missed days. This request coincides with the extreme safety concerns throughout Wicomico County, calling for a state of emergency declared by Gov. Larry Hogan, Wicomico County and the City of Salisbury.

The waiver request will be submitted to the Maryland State Board of Education. Wicomico Schools will await the state board’s response before making any other adjustments to this year’s calendar, Dr. Hanlin said. An updated calendar will be posted once all changes have been finalized.

Students and families should note these other adjustments to the 2017-2018 school calendar: