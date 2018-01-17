Delaware Approved for Veteran Licensing Reimbursement Program

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Insurance has been approved by the Department of Veterans Affairs for the reimbursement of licensing test fees.

Veterans that successfully pass the exams for Insurance Producer and Adjuster licenses will now be reimbursed for those fees, according to the Department of Insurance.

"For some veterans, this can be several hundred dollars depending on how many tests they need to take to become certified," Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro said.

Instructions on how to obtain a Delaware license can be found online or by calling Stacy Washburn at 302-674-7393.