Former Delaware Death Row Inmate Held for Prostitution-Related Charges

DELAWARE (AP/WBOC) - A former death row inmate from Delaware has been ordered held without bail on a sex trafficking charge in Hawaii.

U.S. prosecutors allege Isaiah McCoy used force, threats and coercion on young women to make them participate in prostitution.

At a detention hearing Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Morgan Early said McCoy needs to be locked up so other victims can safely come forward.

Public defender Max Mizono says McCoy maintains his innocence and is an advocate for criminal justice reform.

In 2010, McCoy was convicted of shooting a Maryland man and was sentenced to death. He spent nearly seven years in prison before being acquitted during a second trial. He then moved to Hawaii.