Pocomoke City Proposes Building Ordinance

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- A proposed ordinance in Pocomoke City would require property owners to be more proactive in taking care of their buildings.

City officials say there are more than 60 abandoned properties and many of those buildings are an eyesore.

The proposed ordinance would give property owners 30 days to figure out how they're going to maintain their buildings. If property owners don't comply with the city's building guidelines, then the city says they would have more authority over dilapidated buildings.

"We're not looking to put anyone out of business, but there's no way we can revitalize this town without putting pressure on people that have let the buildings go," says Pocomoke City Manager Robert Cowger.

The city says getting rid of the dilapidated buildings is all a part of the city's revitalization plan.

City officials say the proposed building ordinance will be voted on during a public hearing, Monday, Jan. 22.