Update: Selbyville Suspect Arrested for Multiple Burglaries

SELBYVILLE, Del.- Delaware State Police say they charged a Selbyville man Wednesday in connection to multiple burglaries in the Swann Keys Development that happened over the past several months.

Troopers said William A. Wagner Jr., 25 of Selbyville, was arrested by authorities in Maryland on theft related charges Saturday evening. He was then extradited from Ocean City, Maryland to Delaware because of active warrants that were out for his arrest.

Investigators said they were able to connect Wagner to several burglaries that happened between Nov. 6, 2017, and Jan. 6, 2018, in the Swann Keys development on Canvasback Road.

Wagner was charged with 17 counts of third-degree burglary, 17 counts of criminal mischief, and 10 counts of theft, among other charges, and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute on $79,500 cash only bond.