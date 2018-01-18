Neighbors Concerned About Overnight Business Lighting in Lewes

LEWES, Del.- The residents of Lewes Crossing off Route 9 in Lewes say one of their commercial neighbors is causing them to lose sleep.

Shell We Bounce-- a trampoline park--sits directly across the highway from the development. Lewes Crossing neighbors say the business' parking lot lights are incredibly bright and cause an excessive glare onto their houses.

"It's just uncomfortable and intrusive for the residents," explains Renee Cahill. "Mind you, the parking lot is empty and it's fully lit."

Cahill says while Shell We Bounce's building lights turn off after hours, the parking lot is lit up from dusk until dawn. Owner Jim Derrick says he's made a number of compromises in the attempt to be a good neighbor.

"I adjusted my lights so they would be downward facing, and the ones on the building we are turning off every night when we go home," Derrick tells WBOC. "We did that all to get into compliance."

Derrick says had he had more guidance from the county during construction, he would've happily changed the design. But now that the lights are in and have been positioned differently, he would have to rip them out in order to change them any further. Derrick says he recently passed a county inspection, and says he wants to keep his parking lot lit for safety and insurance purposes.

"The most important thing for me is safety of people on my property," he says. "That's why you do lighting."

Derrick points out that his property is zoned for commercial purposes, and those in Lewes Crossing agree. But they argue his lights are excessive and that county code states lighting must not affect neighboring homes. Cahill says she and her neighbors are concerned that the lighting is damaging to their health, as the American Medical Association recently released guidelines on LED light exposure for humans.

"We ask that they shield the security lighting and that they dim the lights if they can't turn them off completely," Cahill says.

Cahill and a number of other residents have filed a petition with the county, calling for change. They also fear the lights could damage their property values as well. Derrick says he's tried to mitigate concerns by positioning his lights so they do not directly face Lewes Crossing homes any longer.