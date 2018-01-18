Neighbors Concerned About Overnight Business Lighting in Lewes - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Neighbors Concerned About Overnight Business Lighting in Lewes

Posted: Jan 18, 2018 1:56 PM Updated:

LEWES, Del.- The residents of Lewes Crossing off Route 9 in Lewes say one of their commercial neighbors is causing them to lose sleep.

Shell We Bounce-- a trampoline park--sits directly across the highway from the development. Lewes Crossing neighbors say the business' parking lot lights are incredibly bright and cause an excessive glare onto their houses.

"It's just uncomfortable and intrusive for the residents," explains Renee Cahill. "Mind you, the parking lot is empty and it's fully lit."

Cahill says while Shell We Bounce's building lights turn off after hours, the parking lot is lit up from dusk until dawn. Owner Jim Derrick says he's made a number of compromises in the attempt to be a good neighbor.

"I adjusted my lights so they would be downward facing, and the ones on the building we are turning off every night when we go home," Derrick tells WBOC. "We did that all to get into compliance."

Derrick says had he had more guidance from the county during construction, he would've happily changed the design. But now that the lights are in and have been positioned differently, he would have to rip them out in order to change them any further. Derrick says he recently passed a county inspection, and says he wants to keep his parking lot lit for safety and insurance purposes.

"The most important thing for me is safety of people on my property," he says. "That's why you do lighting."

Derrick points out that his property is zoned for commercial purposes, and those in Lewes Crossing agree. But they argue his lights are excessive and that county code states lighting must not affect neighboring homes. Cahill says she and her neighbors are concerned that the lighting is damaging to their health, as the American Medical Association recently released guidelines on LED light exposure for humans. 

"We ask that they shield the security lighting and that they dim the lights if they can't turn them off completely," Cahill says.

Cahill and a number of other residents have filed a petition with the county, calling for change. They also fear the lights could damage their property values as well. Derrick says he's tried to mitigate concerns by positioning his lights so they do not directly face Lewes Crossing homes any longer. 

 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Mar 16, 2018 7:44 AM2018-03-16 11:44:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:44:31 GMT
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices