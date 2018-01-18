Five Arrested During Search Warrant

DOVER, Del. - Five people were arrested Wednesday after a lengthy drug investigation, the Dover Police Department said.

Officers executed a search warrant at 43 South Kirkwood Street around 2:30 p.m. As a result, 233 bags of heroin, 0.1 grams of crack cocaine, 0.3 grams of cocaine, 7 grams of marijuana and a loaded .32 caliber handgun were seized.

Juan Alicea and Dustin Skinner are being held at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center. Lisa Skinner, Timothy Morefield and Jackie Troise were each issued a criminal summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.